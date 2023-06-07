Twitter Says Plaintiffs Not Hurt By Bug Exposing 200M Users

By Henrik Nilsson (June 7, 2023, 5:54 PM EDT) -- Twitter urged a California federal court on Tuesday to dismiss a proposed class action alleging the social media giant failed to protect the data of 200 million users whose information was exposed following a data breach, saying it's unclear whether the named plaintiffs' accounts were actually anonymous before the incident....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS