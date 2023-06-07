3M Beats Unauthorized Mask Distributor In Trademark Row

By Rae Ann Varona (June 7, 2023, 9:34 PM EDT) -- A Washington federal judge on Wednesday backed 3M's claims that a protective mask distributor lied to customers that it was authorized to sell 3M masks while chiding the distributor's numerous counterclaims against the mask maker as being wholly unsubstantiated....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS