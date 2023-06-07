Feds Claim SoCal Edison Owes $40M For 2017 Creek Fire

By Dorothy Atkins (June 7, 2023, 10:15 PM EDT) -- The government hit Southern California Edison Co. with a lawsuit Wednesday in federal court seeking to recover more than $40 million in property damages that the public utility allegedly caused by sparking the 2017 Creek Fire that burned 15,000 acres around Angeles National Forest....

