What's Next For 5th Circ.'s ACA Preventive Care Suit

By Nicholas DiCarlo (June 8, 2023, 5:44 PM EDT) -- On May 15, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit temporarily stayed a district court ruling that struck down a key part of the Affordable Care Act. As a result, the ACA's health insurance coverage requirements for preventive services like cancer screenings and preexposure medications for people at high risk of contracting HIV remain intact, for now....

