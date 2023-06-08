Hertz Dismissed From Allstate Crash Coverage Suit

By Alexa Scherzinger (June 8, 2023, 3:55 PM EDT) -- Just over two months after Hertz Global Holdings asked to be dropped from an Allstate lawsuit over a crash with one of its vehicles, the rental car company was officially dismissed from the Idaho federal case following an out-of-court settlement with the insurer....

