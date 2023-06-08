Young Thug Trial Atty's Laptop Fight Goes To Special Master

By Rosie Manins (June 8, 2023, 4:04 PM EDT) -- An Atlanta judge decided Thursday to appoint a special master in a dispute over the seizure and search of a defense attorney's laptop in a racketeering trial against rapper Young Thug and others after an allegation the lawyer may have aided his client's inappropriate use of the computer....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS