Timber Cos. Tell 9th Circ. To Revisit Ore. Monument Expansion

By Caleb Symons (June 8, 2023, 6:25 PM EDT) -- Two timber companies are again pressing the Ninth Circuit to overturn the Obama-era expansion of the Cascade-Siskiyou National Monument in southern Oregon, arguing that an earlier panel decision ran roughshod over a 1937 law meant to safeguard the logging industry....

