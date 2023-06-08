Calif. Man Accuses Fliff Gaming App Of Illegal Sports Betting

By Elaine Briseño (June 8, 2023, 7:35 PM EDT) -- A resident has filed a proposed class action in California federal court accusing Fliff Inc. of trying to circumvent the state's prohibition against gambling on sports by claiming the online games it offers are free sweepstakes, even though players can win real money by wagering on actual sporting events....

