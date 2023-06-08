Tesla, Ex-Worker Battle Over $3.2M Race Bias Award

By Emmy Freedman (June 8, 2023, 6:23 PM EDT) -- Tesla and a Black former worker who was recently awarded $3.2 million in his race bias case against the electric vehicle maker sparred over whether a second damages trial is needed, with the ex-worker arguing Tesla's attorney wrongly attacked his character on the witness stand....

