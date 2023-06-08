NHL Player Gets Most Ch. 7 Debts Wiped Out

By Lauren Berg (June 8, 2023, 10:30 PM EDT) -- A California federal bankruptcy judge handed Edmonton Oilers left winger Evander Kane an order Wednesday wiping out most of his debts in his Chapter 7 case, after his creditors fought to convert the bankruptcy to a Chapter 11 plan....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS