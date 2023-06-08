Military Leave Similar To Paid Admin. Leave, 11th Circ. Affirms

By Rae Ann Varona (June 8, 2023, 9:43 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Thursday upheld a ruling ordering an Alabama city to cover four police officers' unpaid benefits, saying the city was required to offer the officers the same benefits on military leave as employees on paid administrative leave....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS