Warner Music Gets '70s Rockers' Royalties Class Action Pared

By Jasmin Boyce (June 8, 2023, 8:42 PM EDT) -- A Tennessee federal judge has agreed to trim a proposed class action brought against Warner Music by two members of the 1970s pop-rock band Orleans over allegedly withheld royalties, tossing failed declaratory judgment claims but shielding some "plausible" contract breach claims from dismissal....

