Binance Claims SEC's Gensler Was Once Its 'Informal' Adviser

By Aislinn Keely (June 8, 2023, 10:27 PM EDT) -- Crypto exchange Binance Holdings has called on U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler to recuse himself from the now-pending enforcement action against the firm, saying he has a conflict of interest because he served as an "informal" adviser to the exchange before joining the SEC....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS