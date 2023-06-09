Panel Revives Ill. City's Bid For Coverage Of Residents' Suit

By Hope Patti (June 9, 2023, 2:33 PM EDT) -- An Illinois state appeals court reversed a Liberty Mutual unit's win in its dispute with a city over coverage for a putative class action claiming it supplied contaminated water that sickened residents and damaged their property, finding that the policies' pollution and lead exclusions do not apply....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS