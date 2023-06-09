PetSmart Strikes $425K Deal In Worker's Voice-Tracking Suit

By Lauraann Wood (June 9, 2023, 7:32 PM EDT) -- PetSmart has agreed to pay nearly $425,000 to end litigation over accusations that the pet-supply giant required Illinois warehouse workers to use a voice-tracking headset that unlawfully collected their biometric voice data, according to settlement documents filed in federal court....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS