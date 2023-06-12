Man With Mushroom Allergy Keeps Hardee's Burger Verdict

By Collin Krabbe (June 12, 2023, 9:19 PM EDT) -- A bodyguard who had an allergic reaction after finding mushrooms in his Hardee's burger despite informing restaurant employees he was severely allergic will get to keep the $474,000 verdict handed to him by a Georgia jury, with a state appellate judge finding that a juror spat didn't necessitate a mistrial....

