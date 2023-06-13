Tribes Ask FCC For Expanded Library Access To Broadband

By Joyce Hanson (June 13, 2023, 5:44 PM EDT) -- An education consortium representing tribal colleges and universities has called on the Federal Communications Commission to expand the agency's high-speed broadband connectivity program for tribal schools and libraries and to ease the rules so they can participate more fully....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS