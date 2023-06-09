Volvo Is Latest Target In Patent Suit Blitz Over Wireless Tech

By Jasmin Boyce (June 9, 2023, 8:12 PM EDT) -- A technology maker has hit automotive giant Volvo with an expansive patent suit in Texas federal court over wireless systems capable of connecting vehicles with external networks, alleging that many of its vehicles are chock-full of infringing features, shortly after the patent owner inked settlements in related litigation against Toyota and others....

