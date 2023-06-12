8th Circ. Won't Revive Suit In Deadly Native Road Washout

By Crystal Owens (June 12, 2023, 5:55 PM EDT) -- An Eighth Circuit panel declined to revive a wrongful death and injury lawsuit resulting from a washed-out road on the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe's reservation, saying a lower court was correct to dismiss the case against the Bureau of Indian Affairs for lack of jurisdiction based on a federal tort liability....

