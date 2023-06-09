Energy Dept. OKs $850M Loan For Arizona Battery Plant

By Peter McGuire (June 9, 2023, 8:16 PM EDT) -- An advanced battery plant set for construction in Arizona will get an $850 million federal loan, part of the Biden administration's pursuit of increased domestic battery manufacturing for energy storage and electric vehicles, according to a Friday U.S. Department of Energy statement....

