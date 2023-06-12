Twitter Escapes 9th Circ. Rehearing Of Child Sex Trafficking

By Collin Krabbe (June 12, 2023, 2:18 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit has denied a full rehearing of a lawsuit alleging Twitter refused to remove child pornography after being notified by one underage victim, leaving in place a ruling that the social media company has civil immunity under the Communications Decency Act....

