1st Circ. Upholds Vitamin Shoppe's Win In Muscle Powder Suit

By Lauren Berg (June 9, 2023, 10:37 PM EDT) -- The First Circuit Friday upheld Vitamin Shoppe's win in a proposed class action accusing the supplement retailer of deceptively advertising the muscle-building power of its creatine-glutamine powder, saying the state law claims are preempted because the product labels comply with federal law....

