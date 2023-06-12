Liquor Store Faces Third-Party Complaints In Fan Fire Suits

By Riley Murdock (June 12, 2023, 3:36 PM EDT) -- A ventilation manufacturer is set to hit a New Jersey liquor store owner and real estate company with third-party complaints in four cases involving a fire alleged to have been started by its defective fan, claiming that the property was in a dangerous condition at the time of the blaze....

