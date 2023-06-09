Big Biz Brings New Challenge To HHS Drug Price Negotiations

By Lauren Berg (June 9, 2023, 11:14 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and other chambers in Ohio and Michigan are the latest groups to bring an anticipated legal fight over landmark legislation letting Medicare negotiate drugs prices, alleging in a lawsuit Friday in Ohio federal court that the law fosters "mandated price control" and not "negotiation."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS