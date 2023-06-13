SEC Form PF Amendments Show Private Fund Adviser Focus

By Douglas Elsbeck, Steven Blau and Jake Heyka (June 13, 2023, 3:17 PM EDT) -- On May 3, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission adopted amendments[1] to Form PF that will establish new event-reporting requirements for "private equity fund advisers"[2] and "large hedge fund advisers,"[3] and will require certain additional information from "large private equity fund advisers" in their annual Form PF filings, as each of those quoted terms are defined for purposes of Form PF....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS