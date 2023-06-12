11th Circ. Revives Warehouse Co. Workers' Cyberattack Suit

By Ben Kochman (June 12, 2023, 9:59 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit has kept alive a proposed class action brought by warehousing company workers whose data was exposed in a 2020 ransomware attack, saying the workers should be allowed to amend their claims ​​​​in light of the court's recent revival of a similar negligence claim stemming from a data breach at a Georgia retail chain....

