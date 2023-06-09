Twitter, Lockheed Among Cos. Fined Over Colo. Job Ad Law

By Daniel Ducassi (June 9, 2023, 8:52 PM EDT) -- Twitter and Lockheed Martin are among five companies the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment has fined for violating a state law that took effect in 2021 and requires employers to disclose compensation details in job advertisements, according information provided by the agency....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS