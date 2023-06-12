Split 5th Circ. Lets Stand Film Producer's Tax Scam Sentence

By Anna Scott Farrell (June 12, 2023, 4:57 PM EDT) -- A film producer and lawyer convicted of trying to fraudulently obtain tax credits in New Orleans is facing prison time after three judges on a Fifth Circuit panel could not agree on whether a lower court was required to give him a harsher sentence....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS