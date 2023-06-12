3rd Circ. Upholds Class Cert. In Sleepy's Drivers Wage Suit

By Irene Spezzamonte (June 12, 2023, 5:00 PM EDT) -- Drivers can continue pursuing on a class basis their claims that mattress chain Sleepy's misclassified them as independent contractors because they presented similar facts, the Third Circuit said Monday, rejecting the company's challenge to a New Jersey federal court classification order....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS