Ill. Court Tosses Defamation Suit Over Capitol Riot Tweet

By Y. Peter Kang (June 12, 2023, 9:10 PM EDT) -- An Illinois appeals court on Monday tossed a suit accusing a company of defaming a real estate agent who participated in the U.S. Capitol riots by stating on Twitter that she was fired as the company does not condone violence, saying the company's statements were substantially true....

