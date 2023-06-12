Amazon Workers Again Oppose Judge's Wage Suit Order

By Abby Wargo (June 12, 2023, 6:38 PM EDT) -- A group of Amazon workers again objected to a magistrate judge's order advising against certification of certain classes after it was amended to accommodate a Ninth Circuit ruling, raising issues with the judge's second recommendation to toss claims they said would best be resolved on a classwide basis....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS