3rd Circ. Won't Pause Atty's Criminal Case Over Stolen Funds

By Aaron West (June 12, 2023, 9:12 PM EDT) -- A Philadelphia attorney who claimed that he has no memory of the period of time when he was alleged to have stolen more than $400,000 from client settlement funds will see the state's felony criminal case against him proceed undelayed after a Third Circuit panel on Monday rejected his emergency request to stay criminal proceedings against him....

