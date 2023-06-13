Pa. Suit Against Eckert Seamans Sheds Process Claim

By P.J. D'Annunzio (June 13, 2023, 4:34 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge has tossed an abuse of process claim in a gaming machine company's lawsuit accusing Eckert Seamans of working against it by representing one of its competitors, but the firm's luck did not extend to the rest of the claims, which the judge allowed to move forward....

