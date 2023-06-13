Kirkland Seeks $13M Fees In 3M Unit's Tossed Bankruptcy

By Henrik Nilsson (June 12, 2023, 10:16 PM EDT) -- Kirkland & Ellis LLP on Sunday sought an Indiana federal judge's approval for nearly $13 million in fees and expenses for the firm's representation of 3M subsidiary Aereo Technology's bankruptcy case between February and April, days after the judge tossed the case upon finding the company financially healthy....

