Maritime Union Urges 1st Circ. To Toss Fund's ERISA Win

By Grace Elletson (June 12, 2023, 8:38 PM EDT) -- A longshoremen's union urged the First Circuit on Monday to reverse a lower court's order finding it owes a pension fund about $1.7 million for unpaid contributions, arguing it can't be held liable for a debt accrued by a separate union that it had not formally merged with....

