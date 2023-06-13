Gilstrap Wants Bench Trial After $6.6M Tire Pressure IP Verdict

By Dorothy Atkins (June 12, 2023, 10:12 PM EDT) -- A day after a Texas jury issued a $6.6 million verdict against Autel Intelligent Technology Corp. Ltd. for infringing Orange Electronic Co. Ltd.'s tire pressure monitoring patent, U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap ordered additional briefing Friday and a bench trial for July to probe certain evidence presented during the trial....

