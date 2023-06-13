Ford Says Weak Roof Plaintiffs Haven't Shown Injury

By Danielle Ferguson (June 13, 2023, 6:19 PM EDT) -- Ford Motor Co. urged a Michigan federal judge Monday to toss a consolidated proposed class action alleging the automaker knowingly sold millions of vehicles with weak and defective roofs, arguing that none of the plaintiffs felt the risk was great enough for them to stop using their vehicles....

