DOJ Pushes Back On Jiffy Lube's No-Poach Amicus Cite

By Bryan Koenig (June 13, 2023, 5:54 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice took issue Monday with Jiffy Lube's use of an agency amicus brief, submitted in a different no-poach case, to argue for dismissal of a proposed class action targeting franchise contract provisions restricting hiring between different franchisees....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS