Scott & Scott, Hausfeld, Robins Kaplan To Lead RealPage Suit

By Nate Beck (June 13, 2023, 7:48 PM EDT) -- A Tennessee federal judge has tapped attorneys with Scott & Scott LLP, Robins Kaplan LLP and Hausfeld LLP to lead consolidated claims from plaintiffs accusing landlords of using RealPage Inc. software to collude on rent prices and control supply in cities across the U.S....

