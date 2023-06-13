3rd Circ. Revives Prudential Investor's Securities Fraud Suit

By Jessica Corso (June 13, 2023, 8:23 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit Tuesday revived a shareholder's lawsuit accusing insurer Prudential Financial Inc. of downplaying the financial risks of shorter life expectancies for some policyholders, saying statements the chief financial officer made weeks before the company announced a related $208 million liability may have been false....

