DC Judge Orders Binance, SEC To Negotiate Operating Deal

By Katie Buehler (June 13, 2023, 9:26 PM EDT) -- A Washington, D.C., federal judge on Tuesday encouraged the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and Binance Holdings Inc., the world's largest crypto platform, to negotiate an agreement that would secure the platform's U.S. assets during litigation over alleged securities law violations while allowing it to continue operating normally....

