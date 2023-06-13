Trustee Draws NY Supreme Court Justice Into Kossoff Ch. 7

By Grace Dixon (June 13, 2023, 2:14 PM EDT) -- A Chapter 7 trustee accused a New York Supreme Court justice of taking more than $330,000 in stolen funds from an attorney practicing in her court, amid attempts to unravel a web of funds that the since-incarcerated principal siphoned from Kossoff PLLC....

