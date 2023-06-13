OptimisCorp Attys Want Out Of Arb. Award Row In Chancery

By Rose Krebs (June 13, 2023, 3:56 PM EDT) -- Halloran Farkas + Kittila LLP wants to withdraw as OptimisCorp's counsel on the eve of a Delaware Chancery Court trial set to determine damages the physical therapy company is owed by three stockholders recently found liable for failing to turn over an arbitral award to the company....

