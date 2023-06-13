Ex-Client Blames Fox Rothschild For Arrest By ICE

By Ryan Harroff (June 13, 2023, 4:57 PM EDT) -- Fox Rothschild LLP, the co-chair of its immigration practice group and a former staffer have been hit with a malpractice suit alleging the staffer pretended she was a lawyer for a man's immigration case, stole his identity and got him arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement....

