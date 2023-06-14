Apple Needn't Face Scam Victims' Stolen Property Claim

By Henrik Nilsson (June 14, 2023, 9:07 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge declined Tuesday to revive a stolen property claim in a suit brought by scam victims who allege Apple refuses to combat thieves who trick vulnerable people into purchasing iTunes gift cards, saying a July 2022 ruling by the Golden State's high court doesn't change his decision....

