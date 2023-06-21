An Overview Of OFCCP's Religious-Exemption Reset

By Zev Grumet-Morris and Christopher Durham (June 21, 2023, 5:51 PM EDT) -- On Feb. 28, the U.S. Department of Labor, Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs issued regulations rescinding a rule issued in the final days of the Trump administration that had expanded federal contractors' ability to make employment decisions on the basis of religious faith. ...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS