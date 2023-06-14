Del. Justices Urged To Find Pollution Risk Is Cognizable Harm

By Jeff Montgomery (June 14, 2023, 5:37 PM EDT) -- Attorneys for residents living near a northern Delaware chemical plant urged the state's Supreme Court Wednesday to affirm that an increased risk of pollution-related illness amounts to "cognizable harm" even without current physical signs, in a decision with implications for future toxic tort battles....

