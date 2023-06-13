Ga. Deputies Gather Court Security Intel At Trump's Hearings

By Lauren Berg (June 13, 2023, 10:18 PM EDT) -- The Fulton County Sheriff's Office in Atlanta said Tuesday it sent deputies to New York and Miami, where Donald Trump is facing state and federal criminal charges, to "gather intel" on the security procedures at those courthouses, as they prepare for potential charges against the former president in Georgia....

