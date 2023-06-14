Whole Foods Illegally Taxes Prepared Food, NY Shopper Says

By Gina Kim (June 14, 2023, 6:00 PM EDT) -- Whole Foods is illegally charging a sales tax on a green bean product that is prepared, packaged and refrigerated in-store to be sold for off-site consumption that should've been tax-exempt, according to one shopper's proposed class action filed Tuesday in New York federal court....

