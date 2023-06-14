Albright Clears Apple Of Infringing Fintiv Wallet App Patent

By Jasmin Boyce (June 14, 2023, 4:50 PM EDT) -- U.S. District Judge Alan Albright has cleared Apple of claims that its mobile wallet app infringes a contactless payment patent held by technology maker Fintiv, canceling a long-awaited July jury trial after years of twists and turns in the litigation that was the impetus for a controversial Patent Trial and Appeal Board precedent....

